Laboratory Of Feminist Memory III: Joy, Laughter, Pleasure
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Exploration of the ways in which artists, activists, and scholars find joy and pleasure in feminist/queer archives and activism. Hosted by comedian Meg MacKay, featuring: visual artist Natalie King; poet Sennah Yee; Cassandra Nicolaou and her film Interviews with my Next Girlfriend; drag king Flarington King; writer Karleen Pendleton Jiménez & more. 7-9:30 pm. Free.
