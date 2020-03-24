Laboratory Of Feminist Memory III: Joy, Laughter, Pleasure

Exploration of the ways in which artists, activists, and scholars find joy and pleasure in feminist/queer archives and activism. Hosted by comedian Meg MacKay, featuring: visual artist Natalie King; poet Sennah Yee; Cassandra Nicolaou and her film Interviews with my Next Girlfriend; drag king Flarington King; writer Karleen Pendleton Jiménez & more. 7-9:30 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/194479711799882