Labour Day Parade 2019

Join the Toronto & York Region Labour Council in this annual event and join the ongoing fight for justice in and out of the workplace. The Labour Day Parade leaves Queen West at University Avenue at precisely 10 am, heading west on Queen to Dufferin, then turns south and enters the CNE grounds at Dufferin Gate. 9:30 am-2:30 pm. Free.

For more information on the parade and to register your union contingent, please contact 416-441-3663 ext 222.

www.labourcouncil.ca/labour_day_parade