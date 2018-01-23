Ladies, Wine, & Design: Strengthening Communities

Shopify 80 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2J4

Public discussion panel and networking event. topics include strengthening communities, BIPOC representation in design, design and creativity as a tool for social change, and more. 7-9 pm. Free/donation. Pre-register.

LW&D is intended to be a space for all women-identifying, non-binary, genderfluid and genderqueer persons, trans women, trans men and BIPOC. CIS-men are also welcome and we ask that they make a donation for this ticketed event.

Info
Shopify 80 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2J4 View Map
Queer, Under $10
Community Events
647-284-2404
