Lake Scugog Studio Tour is self-guided, allowing you to visit your favourite artists at your own pace. There is no admission fee. We promise you an engaging art experience with our artists and an opportunity to purchase original high-quality artwork.

Beholding something made by hand brings joy. And there’s no doubt that original art makes your home, garden or office more beautiful and unique to you. We wish you a memorable art experience on our tour.

Throughout the year Ontario’s leading artisans are busy in their studios creating inspiring metalwork, sculptures, photography, paintings in watercolour, acrylic, oil and encaustic, jewellery, glass, fibre, wood, weaving and ceramics.

Lake Scugog Studio Tour is a well-recognized event and has run for over 20 years! Located just one hour northeast of Toronto, the tour circles the historic town of Port Perry, and beautiful Lake Scugog.

April 30-May 1, 2022. scugogstudiotour.ca