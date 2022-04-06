small town BIG is a multidisciplinary arts festival with events organized by various presenters, including Scugog Arts. We are creating one BIG festival by bringing together many different arts practitioners to showcase the vibrant art scene that Scugog has to offer.

The festival will feature 23 events, at 22 venues, with over 75 artists supported, and in collaboration with 14 different arts and culture presenters. The events include live music, visual art, theatre, film, Indigenous arts and more!

April 30-May 8, 2022. scugogarts.ca/small-town-big