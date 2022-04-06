Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

small town BIG

Apr 6, 2022

small town BIG

28 28 people viewed this event.

small town BIG is a multidisciplinary arts festival with events organized by various presenters, including Scugog Arts. We are creating one BIG festival by bringing together many different arts practitioners to showcase the vibrant art scene that Scugog has to offer.

The festival will feature 23 events, at 22 venues, with over 75 artists supported, and in collaboration with 14 different arts and culture presenters. The events include live music, visual art, theatre, film, Indigenous arts and more!

April 30-May 8, 2022. scugogarts.ca/small-town-big

Additional Details

Location Address - Port Perry, ON, L9L 1B8

Event Price - Various prices, some free events.

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 30th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, May 8th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine