LAL – Meteors Could Come Down

Arts Everywhere Festival online video premiere about the electronic duo with Q&A with director Jose Garcia-Lozano. June 3 at 7 pm. https://festival.artseverywhere.ca

Register https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4716207572051/WN_sBtXb5-4QJ-wnl06ClrA9Q

 

2021-06-03 @ 07:00 PM
