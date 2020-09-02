Lamb of God worldwide livestream

LAMB OF GOD will offer fans first-time-ever live performances of the band’s self-titled new album, Lamb Of God, and the landmark 2004 album Ashes Of The Wake, both performed in their entirety in the band’s hometown of Richmond, VA.

The first stream, on Friday, September 18, will see the band perform songs from their latest self-titled album, Lamb Of God, released June 19 via Epic Records, live for the very first time. For the second stream, on Friday, September 25, the band will perform the 2004 album, Ashes Of The Wake, in its entirety for the first time ever. Both sets will feature encores, including fan favourites & songs that haven’t been performed in years.

The streams are scheduled to begin at 5 pm EDT/2 pm PDT on their respective days. Tickets are $15 per show or, for a limited time, $20 for both shows and are on sale now at http://lamb-of-god.com. Streams will be available to watch video-on-demand through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday for fans who purchase a ticket. Additionally, the band will be offering ticket and limited-edition merch bundles plus an exclusive merchandise store available only to ticket holders during the stream.

A pre-show is scheduled to begin at 4 pm EDT/1 pm PDT before each stream, hosted by Jose Mangin, featuring exclusive interviews with members of the band and opening sets from Bleed From Within (September 18) and Whitechapel (September 25). Bleed from Within will be airing a brand new full production 30 minute set and Whitechapel will air their memorable 2014 hometown performance from Knoxville, TN.