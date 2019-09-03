Land - LIMINALITY - Loss

to Google Calendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00

OCAD U Grad Gallery 205 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario

Through mixed media installation, Angie Ma, Pam Patterson, Leila Talei, Vicky Talwar explore the political and cultural implications of settler/immigrant diasporic histories and stories, both personal and collective, around cultural disruption and change. Sep 3-6, opening & conversation 3:30-5:30 pm Sep 3; workshop w/ Angie Ma 5:30-8 pm Sep 4. Free.

https://www2.ocadu.ca/event/land---liminality-loss

Info

OCAD U Grad Gallery 205 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art
to Google Calendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Land - LIMINALITY - Loss - 2019-09-03 12:00:00