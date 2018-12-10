Late Mic T.O. – Canned Laughter Charity Food Drive
The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario
Special edition of the late-night talk show open mic. Join hosts Everardo Ramirez and Michael Kolberg with special guests and maybe even you! Submit monologue jokes, sign up to do stand-up (3 mins) or chat on the couch (5 mins) all for a good cause. 8 pm. Please bring some $$ or cans to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank.
The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario
