Late Mic T.O. – Canned Laughter Charity Food Drive

Special edition of the late-night talk show open mic. Join hosts Everardo Ramirez and Michael Kolberg with special guests and maybe even you! Submit monologue jokes, sign up to do stand-up (3 mins) or chat on the couch (5 mins) all for a good cause. 8 pm. Please bring some $$ or cans to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

www.facebook.com/events/1959082541061275