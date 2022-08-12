An exciting event that brings the Latin American culture to life in the City of Toronto!

The 10th Annual LATIN FESTIVAL 2022 is a unique 4-day event that celebrates the culture of Latin America from Thursday August 25 to Sunday August 28, 2022 at the Small World Music Centre at 180 Shaw St. in Toronto. Organized by The Hispanic Canadian Arts & Cultural Association.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment by top performers such as Afro-Caribbean diva Lady Son, Afro-Cuban artist and Latin Jazz trumpet virtuoso Alexander Brown, Afro-Cuban percussionist Joaquin Nunez and Indigenous Ecuadorian band Imbayakunas, one of Ontario’s most popular bands.

When and Where

Aug 25 @ 8 pm Joaquin Nunez (Afro-Cuban Band)

Aug 26 @ 8 pm Imbayakunas (Indigenous Ecuadorian Band)

Aug 27 @ 8 pm Lady Son (Afro-Caribbean Band)

Aug 28 @ 8pm Alexander Brown (Afro-Cuban Band)

Small World Music Centre (Artscape) 180 Shaw St.

Tickets $15 per day

Buy at www.latinfestival.ca