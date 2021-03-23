Sur Gallery presents the online exhibition by Alexandra Gelis, Ana Maria Millán, Santiago Tavera and Laura Acosta which interrogates some of the key place-based concerns of Latinx identity through their on-and offline cultural practice. April 1 to May 29. http://www.surgalleryvirtual.ca

Curator tour April 6 from 6-8 pm. RSVP https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/curator-tour-latinmerica-embedding-bodies-and-localities-tickets-144553640831

Opening reception via Zoom with live performance by artists Luis Navarro and Jessica Rodriguez. May 6 from 6-8 pm. RSVP https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/latinmerica-embedding-bodies-and-localities-sur-gallery-exhibition-tickets-144551971839

Video Interviews with Eva Salinas and Latin@merica Artists:

On Sur Gallery Virtual Platform and Mayworks Festival Website

In separate discussions with Eva Salinas, artists Alexandra Gelis, Ana Maria Millán, Santiago Tavera and Laura Acosta discuss their current work and their relationship to the identities of Latinx, artist and worker, especially in a time of uncertainty and precarity. These short video interviews provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the exhibit and the creators of the respective works.

Alexandra Gelis, May 3-9

Ana Maria Millán, May 10-16

Santiago Tavera and Laura Acosta, May 17-23

Latin@merica: Embedding Bodies and Localities offers the possibility of rethinking how traditional place-based affiliations and notions of cultural identity end up reproduced, reaffirmed, or even transformed in the digital realm. The exhibition aims to highlight how technology has had an impact in the construction of Latin American identity and its networked localities. New forms of negotiation between the local and the global, between the virtual and the real are constantly being elaborated by the presented works, leading to new ways of understanding what it means to be Latinx and/or Latin American in a contemporary digital field.

Co-presented with Mayworks Festival of Working People and the Arts.