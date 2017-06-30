Lattes, Lagers & Laughs: Double Feature

All-Pride lineup and double feature show. First show: with headliner Martha Chavez featuring JJ Liberman, Heather Macdonald, Marissa Benitto, Chantel Marostica, host Camile Cote & others. 7:30 pm. Second show with headliner Rebecca Reeds, Joe Vu, Rahil Shaikh, Hannah Lawrence, host Todd Graham and others, at 9:30 pm. Both shows Free/pwyc. Produced by Vandad Kardar.

facebook.com/events/230938090731581