Friends of TOsketchfest unite for a benefit show featuring Aurora Browne, Gavin Crawford, Flo & Joan, Nirvanna The Band The Show, Bruce McCulloch, Tallboyz, the Tita Collective and more, plus music by Moe Berg and Torquil Campbell. 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $40.

Proceeds benefit the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival. For the first time, TOskechfest is facing a financial challenge that threatens its future.

torontosketchfest.com/2019/11/19/laugh-rally