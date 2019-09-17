Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase

Hope + Me - MDAO and St. Michael's Hospital STAR Learning Centre invite you to come Laugh Your Head Off at the Laughing Like Crazy Showcase! The Laughing Like Crazy program is an intensive 16 week group that teaches participants how to develop a stand-up comedy routine based on their experiences of mental health issues and the mental health system. 6:30-8:30 pm. Free/donations.

Get your free ticket at: eventbrite.ca/e/66366312427