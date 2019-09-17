Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase

Google Calendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00

North Toronto Collegiate Institute 17 Broadway, Toronto, Ontario M4P1T7

Hope + Me - MDAO and St. Michael's Hospital STAR Learning Centre invite you to come Laugh Your Head Off at the Laughing Like Crazy Showcase! The Laughing Like Crazy program is an intensive 16 week group that teaches participants how to develop a stand-up comedy routine based on their experiences of mental health issues and the mental health system.  6:30-8:30 pm. Free/donations.

Get your free ticket at: eventbrite.ca/e/66366312427

Info

North Toronto Collegiate Institute 17 Broadway, Toronto, Ontario M4P1T7 View Map
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Comedy
Google Calendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - Laughing Like Crazy Comedy Showcase - 2019-09-17 18:30:00