Laughs For The Front
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
A free comedy livestream on YouTube or Facebook with comedians Tommy Chong, Adrienne Fish, Leonard Chan, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Dan Allaire, Chris Yuli, Corey Hartlen and Precious Chong! We are excited to partner and support The Frontline Fund which represents over 160 hospitals. June 20 at 8 pm ET. Free.
Watch on You Tube - Search Sairyo Events
Watch on Facebook - Search @SairyoEvents
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Comedy