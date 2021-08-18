Laughter From The Frontlines

The Unknown Comedy Club presents a virtual comedy show with healthcare workers who are also comedians from across Canada. Hosted by Scott Faulconbridge, and including registered nurse Zabrina Douglas from Toronto, long term care staffer Durham Laporte from Halifax, registered nurse Siobhan Theobald from Edmonton, occupational therapist Sofia Salsi from Winnipeg, outpatient clinician Alannah Brittany from Vancouver, and personal support worker Caroline DG from Toronto. Aug 27 at 11 pm $15.75. http://www.unknowncomedyclub.com/tickets/p/frontlineswestcoast