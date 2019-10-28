“Laughter Will Bury You All”: The Political Life And Work of Dario Fo And Franca Rame
Istituto Italiano di Cultura 496 Huron, Toronto, Ontario
In this lecture celebrating the 19th Edition of the Week of Italian Language in the World, Prof. Donato Santeramo will explore the intrinsic connections of Dario Fo's work and life and the essential contributions made by his companion, Franca Rame, to his opus. 6:30 pm. Free.
Info
Istituto Italiano di Cultura 496 Huron, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events