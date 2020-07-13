NOW MagazineAll EventsLaura Hubert, Nathan Hiltz & Shawn Nykwist

The Senator presents its Live Balcony Concert Series, featuring Laura Hubert, Nathan Hiltz & Shawn Nykwist performing live for patrons and passersby from its balcony on Victoria Street. July 17 from 4-6 pm. Free.

 

2020-07-17 @ 04:00 PM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

The Senator
 

