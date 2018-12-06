Lazer Lloyd Chanuka Unity Event

Drom Taberna 458 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8

Lazer Lloyd, singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform as part of a Chanukah celebration. At 10:15 pm there will be a jam featuring Toronto band Little Rambunctious and others are welcome to bring instruments for the jam. Sponsored by Kensington Torah Circle for their 6th Annual Chanukkah Concert. Doors 7 pm. $20, at lazertorontochanuka2018.brownpapertickets.com.

