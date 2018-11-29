LCCA – Inside Today's Trans Revolution

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9

LCCA Trans Latino Integration and Support Project Workshop II provided by Shadmith Manzo to establish a support program geared towards all Trans identified Latinxs (Transgender, Transexual, Gender fluid, Non Binary, etc.). 7 pm. Free. RSVP.

Event Manager: Michelle - 416-707-3433 - larumbaevent@yahoo.com

www.facebook.com/events/335617767216411/

