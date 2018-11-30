LCCA Mental Health In The LGBTQ Community Workshop

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9

Mental Health in the LGBTQ Community: statistics and numbers (updated), tips for a better mental health (depression, anxiety, minority stress, etc). Workshops provided by Celeste Bilbao-Joseph – HIV/AIDS Mental Health Clinical Counsellor. 7-9 pm. Free.

Event Manager: Michelle - 416-707-3433 - larumbaevent@yahoo.com

Same-day registration also available.

facebook.com/events/1975273749221027

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9
Free, Queer
Community Events
416-707-3433
