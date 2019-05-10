LCCA Theatre Workshops

Gricel Severino leads four community workshops using various theatre technique to explore body narrative. Each session begins with a warm-up routine, theatre games exercises, improvisation, exploring sound emotions and story trough movement. Fridays, May 10-31, 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP.

Gricel Severino is a Latin activist from Venezuela. Filmmaker, actor, theater director, and drag king performer, she is now based in Toronto. She had been teaching theater workshops in different communities in Canada, and abroad.

facebook.com/events/294040714871727