LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening
The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9
LCCA Trans Latino Integration and Support Project II presents a screening of Transfixed, a trans documentary film featuring Martine Stonehouse and John Gelmon and their quest together for finding true happiness and become husband and wife. Rght after a Q and A period attended by Martine and John. 7-9 pm. Free.
Free, Queer
Community Events, Film