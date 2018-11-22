LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening

to Google Calendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9

LCCA Trans Latino Integration and Support Project II presents a screening of Transfixed, a trans documentary film featuring Martine Stonehouse and John Gelmon and their quest together for finding true happiness and become husband and wife. Rght after a Q and A period attended by Martine and John. 7-9 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/323048314916512

Info
The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9 View Map
Free, Queer
Community Events, Film
416-707-3433
to Google Calendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - LCCA Trans Latino Integration & Support Project Film Screening - 2018-11-22 19:00:00