Le Dire de Di (The Telling Of Tel)

by Michel Oullette (Théâtre français de Toronto/Théâtre la Catapulte). A woman's life is disrupted by the arrival of a newcomer and her terrifying mining machines. Michel Ouellette explores a playful and poetic style of writing in which characters are shaped like poems. Jan 24-28, Wed-Fri 8 pm, Sat 3:30 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $19-$26, pwyc Wed & Thu.