Leah Garnett: The sunlight that curved to meet me

Exhibition at the Red Head Gallery. August 3-20, artist in attendance Aug 6.
Leah Garnett lives and works on unceded, ancestral Mi’kmaq land in Sackville, New Brunswick where she is an Associate Professor and current Head of the Fine Arts Department at Mount Allison University. A former member of the Red Head Gallery, Garnett is also a member of the artist collective, Hermes Gallery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Location Address - 401 Richmond St West, Toronto ON
Event Price - Free