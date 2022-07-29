Leah Garnett: The sunlight that curved to meet me

Exhibition at the Red Head Gallery. August 3-20, artist in attendance Aug 6.

Leah Garnett lives and works on unceded, ancestral Mi’kmaq land in Sackville, New Brunswick where she is an Associate Professor and current Head of the Fine Arts Department at Mount Allison University. A former member of the Red Head Gallery, Garnett is also a member of the artist collective, Hermes Gallery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

@garnettleah

leahgarnett.com