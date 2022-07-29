Leah Garnett: The sunlight that curved to meet me

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 29, 2022

Exhibition at the Red Head Gallery. August 3-20, artist in attendance Aug 6.

Leah Garnett lives and works on unceded, ancestral Mi’kmaq land in Sackville, New Brunswick where she is an Associate Professor and current Head of the Fine Arts Department at Mount Allison University. A former member of the Red Head Gallery, Garnett is also a member of the artist collective, Hermes Gallery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

 @garnettleah
leahgarnett.com

Location Address - 401 Richmond St West, Toronto ON

Event Price - Free

Wed, Aug 3rd, 2022
to Sat, Aug 20th, 2022

Red Head Gallery

Art Exhibition

Art

