Learn The Stories Behind The Stories

A celebration of "The Sum of Us: Tales of the Bonded and Bound" & "Where the Stars Rise: Asian Science Fiction & Fantasy" Presenters: Charlotte Ashley, A.M. Dellamonica, Susan Forest, Sandra Kasturi, Lucas K. Law, Karin Lowachee, Derwin Mak, Rati Mehrotra, Tony Pi, Melissa Yuan-Innes. Learn the story behind an author's story. 7 pm. Free. More information at: facebook.com/events/356547754766824.