Learning About Volunteering

Scarborough Civic Centre Library 156 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7

Interactive workshop to learn about finding an applying for a volunteer position. 11 am. Free. Pre-register.

This 1.5 hour interactive workshop will cover:

• What volunteering is

• How to find a volunteer position

• How to apply for a position

• What to expect when volunteering

• Stories and experiences from current volunteers

