Learning About Volunteering
Scarborough Civic Centre Library 156 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7
Interactive workshop to learn about finding an applying for a volunteer position. 11 am. Free. Pre-register.
This 1.5 hour interactive workshop will cover:
• What volunteering is
• How to find a volunteer position
• How to apply for a position
• What to expect when volunteering
• Stories and experiences from current volunteers
