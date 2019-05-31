Learning Centre Open House

Interested in learning about the free, online programs available to you with your Toronto Public Library card? In honour of Digital Literacy Week 2019, Albert Campbell District Library is hosting an open house at the Learning Centre to talk about programming, Linux, HTML, CSS, Python, IoT, Lynda.com, OverDrive, online courses, databases and more. 4-5:30 pm. Free.

torontopubliclibrary.ca

Space is limited. Register ASAP in-branch or by calling 416-396-8890.