Learning Centre Open House
Albert Campbell Library 496 Birchmount, Toronto, Ontario M1K 1N8
Interested in learning about the free, online programs available to you with your Toronto Public Library card? In honour of Digital Literacy Week 2019, Albert Campbell District Library is hosting an open house at the Learning Centre to talk about programming, Linux, HTML, CSS, Python, IoT, Lynda.com, OverDrive, online courses, databases and more. 4-5:30 pm. Free.
Space is limited. Register ASAP in-branch or by calling 416-396-8890.
Info
Albert Campbell Library 496 Birchmount, Toronto, Ontario M1K 1N8 View Map
Free
Community Events