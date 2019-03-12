Learning Circle: Intermediate Excel 2016

If you have an understanding of excel basics and want to advance your knowledge to the next level, this course provides clear and easy to follow lecture tutorials and hands on exercises to expand your skills. Learning circle will take place at Toronto Reference Library, Learning Centre 2. Mar 12-Apr 23, Tue 6:30-8 pm. Free. Pre-register on eventbrite.ca or call 416-393-7149.

torontopubliclibrary.ca

- Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/intermediate-excel-2016-learning-circle-tickets-54868387825

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
416-393-7149
