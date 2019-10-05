Leaside Block Party
Trace Manes Park 110 Rumsey, Toronto, Ontario M4G 1P2
The second annual Leaside Block Party in support of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. The neighbourhood will be gathering together for fun activities, food, entertainment, local vendors and more. 11 am-3 pm. Free.
Come celebrate with us and help create a world of possibilities for kids with disabilities.
