As part of the Jackman Humanities Institute's Strange Weather program, Anne Carson will present her "Lecture on the History of Skywriting" with collaborator Robert Currie. 7:30 pm. Free.

Tickets through Eventbrite

Tickets are free, but please arrive by 7 pm in order to collect your tickets and take your seats (general admission). Any tickets not collected by 7:15 pm may be reallocated.