Lecture On The History Of Skywriting
Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5
As part of the Jackman Humanities Institute's Strange Weather program, Anne Carson will present her "Lecture on the History of Skywriting" with collaborator Robert Currie. 7:30 pm. Free.
Tickets through Eventbrite
Tickets are free, but please arrive by 7 pm in order to collect your tickets and take your seats (general admission). Any tickets not collected by 7:15 pm may be reallocated.
