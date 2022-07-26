Children’s Peace Theatre presents a production by participants of Peace Camp 2022.

This year’s theme is Legacies of Love: A tribute to bell hooks. We will be exploring what it means to love in a world that has reduced the possibilities of love in most aspects of our lives. How have our personal, cultural and familial legacies influenced the ways we love and who we love? How has capitalism and colonialism reduced love to the realms of the harlequin romance, while prohibiting actions that would infuse the systems and structures that impact our lives with love? Building on the legacies of Black and Indigenous activists and scholars this year we honour the late author and social activist bell hooks who once said, ”what we do is more important than what we say or what we say we believe.” This is true of both love and peace. They both demand action, and the actions we take every day, become our legacies. Collectively, we have a chance to build a legacy of love together.

Dress rehearsal: Friday, July 29 at 1 pm

Gala performance: Saturday July 30 at 5 pm.

Children’s Peace Theatre, 305 Dawes Road

PWYC. Suggested prices: Adults: $20 / Seniors, youth & arts workers: $15 / 14 and under: $10 / 5 and under: free