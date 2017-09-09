LEGACIES: Teri Donovan, Alexandra Luke, Gwen MacGregor & Isabel McLaughlin

LEGACIES explores the art of Alexandra Luke and Isabel McLaughlin through the lens of two contemporary artists, Teri Donovan and Gwen MacGregor. Paintings by Luke and McLaughlin are exhibited in conjunction with MacGregor’s multi-media rendering of their words and thoughts, and Donovan’s mixed media explorations of historical and cultural imagery relative to their lives and works.

Sep 9-Jan 14, 2018, opening reception 7-10 pm Oct 6; artist & curator talk 1 pm Nov 5.