Legal Observer Training

Learn how to respond to police misconduct and to protect freedom of expression and the right to dissent at demonstrations. 2:30-4:30 pm. Free. Room 2002 of the Ignat Kaneff Building.

www.facebook.com/events/593246471208183

Hosted by the Movement Defence Committee (part of the Law Union of Ontario) the Osgoode Hall Law Union, and the Osgoode chapter of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers (CARL).