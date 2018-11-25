Author Doug Archer and illustrator Rob Elliott launch Legend Of The Phantom Reaper – The Mystery Of The Southampton Shipwrecks. This is the second book in the Cold Case Kids Mystery series, the follow up to the hit Ghoul’s Gold – The Mystery Of The Chantry Island Treasure. There will be a reading and slide presentation about artwork. Books available to purchase. 1-2 pm (doors 12:30 pm). Free.

facebook.com/coldcasekids