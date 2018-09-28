Legends Of Horror

An immersive theatrical interpretation of all of the classic horror figures. This one hour, 2 km self-guided walking tour commences in the lower gardens of Casa Loma and winds its way through the castle's tunnels and darkest spaces never before open to the public. This year's newest addition is the Vampire Circus. Sep 28-Oct 31, daily 7-11 pm. $45, adv $40.

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Parental discretion is advised.