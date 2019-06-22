Lemonade For Love

Home-spun lemonade stand with a super sweet twist. The lemonade stand is a child-driven, parent-supported event. The organizers are children, aged 4+, that live in the community. Money raised will go to the #CaptainXavierFund at Silver Creek Pre-School for children with special needs. 9 am-noon. Pwyc.

facebook.com/lemonadeforlove // lemonadeforloveetobicoke@gmail.com