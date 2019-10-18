Les Femmes Fatales Presents: The Prequel

Dainty Smith presents a dreamy, sensual and provocative show of burlesque and performance art. Starring the cast of Les Femmes Fatales: WOC Burlesque. Oct 18 at 10:30 pm (doors 9:30 pm). $25.

facebook.com/events/2378878712363538

Bringing together the past, the present and the daring future. Afrofuturism, Queer-Futurism, Indigi-Futurism, Persons of Colour future of sexuality, sensuality, freedom and liberation.

Tickets: buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/les-femmes-fatales-the-prequel