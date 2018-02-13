Les Ordres

Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario

The Centre for Free Expression film series on repression, dissent, and free expression will have a free screening of the film Les Ordres by Michel Brault. All films in the series are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by James L. Turk, Director, Centre for Free Expression, Ryerson University. Co-sponsored with the Documentary Media Research Centre. 7 pm. Free. 

Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario
