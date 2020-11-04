Lesia Miga

NOW MagazineAll EventsLesia Miga

In the Absence of Presence exhibition is a meditation on the archival process, and how memory shifts when confronted with loss and grief. To Dec 12. Members’ Gallery. http://gallery44.org

Location - Gallery 44

 

2020-11-04 to
2020-12-12
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

