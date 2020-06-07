Leslieville Farmers' Market Online
The Neighbourhood Food Hub 1470 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2A3
While we wait for the all-clear to return to Jonathan Ashbridge Park, we'll be operating an Online Farmers' Market out of our new home at the Neighbourhood Food Hub. Order, pay online and pick up your favourite locally farmed foods every Sunday. Starts June 7, see website or Facebook for more details.
