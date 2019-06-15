Leslieville Tree Festival

to Google Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00

Leslie Grove Park 1158 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

A fun-filled, family-friendly celebration of our urban forest! Featuring the Toronto All-Star Big Band, environmental exhibits, local artisans, tasty food, kids’ activities and lots of other entertainment. Noon-4 pm. Free.

The Leslieville Tree Festival is presented by LEAF, Councillor Paula Fletcher and Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation

https://www.yourleaf.org/event/jun-15-2019/leslieville-tree-festival

Info

Leslie Grove Park 1158 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2019-06-15 12:00:00