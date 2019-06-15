A fun-filled, family-friendly celebration of our urban forest! Featuring the Toronto All-Star Big Band, environmental exhibits, local artisans, tasty food, kids’ activities and lots of other entertainment. Noon-4 pm. Free.

The Leslieville Tree Festival is presented by LEAF, Councillor Paula Fletcher and Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation

