NOW MagazineAll EventsLess Noise, More Music Concert

Less Noise, More Music Concert

Less Noise, More Music Concert

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

Virtual concert with Goody Grace, Blu DeTiger and Ritt Momney. Sponsors include Fender, HyperX, KOE, MVMT, Perfect Hydration, Rolling Stone, and Snack Pop. May 22 at 7 pm. Reserve https://luckybrand.wyng.com/lessnoisemoremusic

 

Date And Time

2021-05-22 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-22 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.