Outside The March and TO Live present the cinematic adaptation of James Smith’s play with an in-person benefit screening. Nov 13 at 7:30 pm. $10. Meridian Arts Centre, Lyric Theatre, 5040 Yonge. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005B48DA972169

The screening will be followed by a series of in-person and virtual screenings through to Nov 27. Details http://outsidethemarch.ca/.

The story of four neurodiverse brothers, LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT is a cinematic escape into the art and science of piano tuning and the precarious landscapes of the mind. An instrument goes out of tune whether or not anyone plays it – something that musician and theatre-maker James Smith knows all too well. So, after months of being unemployed during the pandemic, he decides that he will spend his lockdown visiting shuttered theatres and doing what he can to keep their pianos in tune. This ritual soon unlocks James’ own search for balance, growing up as one of four brothers living with obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Trigger Warning: This film deals with conversations around mental health crises, suicide, violence, and homelessness. There is the occasional use of adult language.

100% of box office proceeds will be directed to mental health affiliated charities, including CAMH, EveryMind, Homes First, Kerry’s Place, and Stella’s Place.