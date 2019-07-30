Lessons With The Masters
Gallery Arcturus 80 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario
Group exhibition of work by deborah harris (gallery curator), Sae Kimura, Vivian Felsen, Floyd Kuptana, Joan Cullen, Zan Redcrow, Dominique Cruchet. Jul 30-Aug 30. Noon-5:30 pm, Tue-Sat.
Also: photos from the collection in The Ascending Gallery: UP THE STAIRS
Neil Fox, Todd Howe, Barbara Kellam, James LaTrobe, Elaine Ling, Joachim Oepkes, Sim Posen, Pamela Williams.
In The Collage Gallery: “Triads” and in The Library: Della Heywood and Floyd Kuptana.
