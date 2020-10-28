Let Beauty Awake

NOW MagazineAll EventsLet Beauty Awake

Baritone Elliot Madore performs at this Songmasters Concert. Nov 22 at 1 pm. $30. Reduced capacity concert due to COVID. Mazzoleni Concert Hall. https://www.rcmusic.com/concerts

Location - Royal Conservatory of Music

 

2020-11-22 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-11-22 @ 02:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Royal Conservatory of Music

