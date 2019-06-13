Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert

Ann Cooper Gay and Dr. Errol Gay present a benefit concert featuring members of the TSO, COC and other musical artists, including Jonathan Crow, Russel Braun, Adi Braun, Peter Barcza, Lauren Margision and more. June 13 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($20 suggested donation). Cash only.

All proceeds will be donated to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s Focused Ultrasound (FUS) Research, currently being tested to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).