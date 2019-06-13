Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert

Google Calendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00

St. Andrew's Church 73 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1W9

Ann Cooper Gay and Dr. Errol Gay present a benefit concert featuring members of the TSO, COC and other musical artists, including Jonathan Crow, Russel Braun, Adi Braun, Peter Barcza, Lauren Margision and more. June 13 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($20 suggested donation). Cash only.

All proceeds will be donated to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s Focused Ultrasound (FUS) Research, currently being tested to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Info

St. Andrew's Church 73 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1W9 View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Let's Make A Fuss ALS Benefit Concert - 2019-06-13 19:30:00