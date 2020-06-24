Let's Stay Together: A Confluence Salon

Performances of music by Randy Newman, Ernest Chausson, Edith Piaf, Béla Bartok, Peter Maxwell Davies, Gustav Mahler, Leonard Cohen, Suba Sankaran, The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin and others. In addition, the renowned Canadian author André Alexis will read poems by Anna Akhmatova, Roo Borson and one of his own, Johnson Grass, from his 2019 novel Days by Moonlight. Pre-show round-table discussion with the Confluence Artistic Associates Suba Sankaran, Patricia O’Callaghan, Marion Newman and Andrew Downing, moderated by Larry Beckwith. 6:30 pm. Free. confluenceconcerts.ca