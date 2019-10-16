Let's Talk Cannabis!

Metro Central YMCA 20 Grosvenor, Toronto, Ontario

Early and regular marijuana use have been associated with an increased risk of psychosis and schizophrenia. Schizophrenia Society of Ontario hosts free event to expose mental health risks associated with cannabis. Youth are especially vulnerable. Join us to understand the facts and risks, and ask questions about your health. 7-9 pm. Free.

schizophrenia.on.ca

Info

Metro Central YMCA 20 Grosvenor, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Marijuana
Community Events
416-449-6830
