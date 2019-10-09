Leticia Obeid & Rita Camacho Lomeli; Murat Yukselir; Noor Khan
Gallery 1313 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8
Shows in the Main Gallery, Cell Gallery and Process + Window Box Gallery run Oct 9-20, reception 6:30 pm Oct 10. Free.
MAIN GALLERY: Colectivo Toronto and Club Cultural Matienzo present Notas y Huellas / notes and traces by Leticia Obeid; and Parallel Lines / lineas parallels by Rita Camacho Lomeli.
CELL GALLERY: God From Machine sculptures by Murat Yukselir.
Process Gallery and Window Box Gallery: Post Script – a documentary short film and musical experience by Noor Khan, Oct 5-20.
